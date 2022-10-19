Tutor accused of having sexually explicit communication with 15-year-old he found ‘pretty’ and ‘interesting,’ docs show

Blake Butschek, 23, has been charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

A court document in this case indicates the tutoring facility is located in Spring, but the address listed in the legal document comes back to a location in the Woodlands. Due to the discrepancy, KPRC 2 has edited the article to remove references to Spring.

SPRING, Texas – A local tutor accused of having inappropriate communication with a teenage girl has been arrested and charged, according to court documents.

Blake Butschek, 23, has been charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Charging documents state that, on or about April 6 and May 2, Butschek had sent inappropriate messages to the 15-year-old girl he was tutoring at a Huntington Tutoring Learning Center. The court document indicates Butschek worked at a facility at 26400 Kukyendahl Road. The teen had been attending the tutoring center for the past six months and was placed with a new tutor, Butschek.

The teen told investigators that Butschek initially came off as a “father figure” or “mentor” but started to send her paragraphs of what he wanted to do to her sexually. The inappropriate relationship was discovered by the teen’s parents, who then notified the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Investigators obtained copies of the emails and discovered that Butscheck received sexually explicit photos of the teen and had bought her tobacco vapes and melatonin gummies during her tutoring sessions, according to charging documents. He also offered to buy her a cell phone so her parents wouldn’t know about their relationship.

When Butschek was interviewed by investigators, he reportedly told them that he started out with aspirations to “mentor” the teenage girl but that their relationship went down a “slippery slope” and that he eventually talked about sexual things. Investigators said Butschek told them that he found the girl to be “pretty” and “interesting” to talk to.

Butschek also admitted to downloading photos of the teen in her bra and underwear from her Pinterest account instead of receiving them directly because he didn’t want to get caught, according to charging documents. He reportedly told investigators that he touched himself while looking at her photos.

During the times he was supposed to mentor her at the tutoring center, he admitted that he and the teen gossiped instead, according to documents.

Investigators obtained search warrants for the suspect’s electronic devices and several online accounts he used. They recovered enough evidence to move forward with charges.

Butschek was arrested Tuesday and his bond was set at $50,000.