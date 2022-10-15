Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday.
According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m.
Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly tried to flee the scene but was detained by bystanders.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Mid West and VCD officers are working a fatal crash 6400 Westheimer. Adult female deceased at the scene. Vehicle/Pedestrian crash, driver of the vehicle tried to flee but was detained by bystanders. 202 pic.twitter.com/6HKLMGZdyI— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2022