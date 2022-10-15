89º

Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday.

According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m.

Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly tried to flee the scene but was detained by bystanders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

