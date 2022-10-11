Kindbody opens clinic in Houston for all-inclusive, more affordable fertility treatment

HOUSTON – Kindbody is now in Houston as a one-stop shop for family-building needs.

From fertility treatments to surrogacy and adoption, anything related to family planning can be done through this one-of-a-kind facility.

“We also recognize there are huge disparities when it comes to people of color, LGBTQ plus community, as well as financial barriers to access. And so, Kindbody really serves to take away all of those barriers,” said Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, Kindbody’s Chief Innovation Officer. “This can’t be something that’s only for the top 1%.”

Price transparency is listed on their website. Dr. Sasan said the most expensive treatment, IVF, can cost couples less than $20,000.

You can also book your own appointments and follow your treatment plan through their online portal as well. While that may sound like normal options in modern medicine, it’s not always easy to come by among fertility clinics, according to Chief Business and Legal Officer Shilpa Patel.

Patel said online technology has been one way they can reduce the cost for patients. Additionally, they use nurse practitioners and physician assistants to lower costs.

Recently, Walmart partnered with Kindbody to offer this as a benefit to their employees. Walmart is one of the country’s largest employers so Kindbody is hoping this is an indication that employers will continue to make family planning a priority.

The Houston location is in Uptown Park near the Galleria.