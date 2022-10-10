Off-duty security guard shoots, kills resident in southwest Houston after he pulls gun out on her, HPD says

An investigation is underway after an off-duty security guard shot and killed a resident following an argument where the man pulled a gun out on her in southwest Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened at a gas station located at 8730 Westheimer Rd. around 2:42 a.m.

According to HPD, the security guard was off duty and waiting for a ride at a gas station near the apartment complex when she saw a man she knew from the apartment complex that she reportedly had multiple encounters with.

Investigators said they got into an argument and the man pulled a gun out on her. The security guard then pulled her gun out and shot the man, police said.

Officers said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.

According to investigators, the off-duty security guard has filed multiple reports on the resident with the police and with her company. She has been cooperating with investigators, police said.

