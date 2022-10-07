4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles town in Oregon, UGGS reports

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Oregon Friday morning.

The earthquake was reported around 5:52 a.m. in Lacomb, Oregon, southeast of Salem.

USGS released a graph showing that the quake was just below the threshold for cellphone alerts to be delivered.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office told KGW 8 that there were no immediate reports of major damage or serious injuries.

According to USGS explains, the reasoning for earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest states of Washington and Oregon result from slip-on faults in a variety of geographic and geologic settings.

It stated that earthquakes in that region are a consequence of stresses associated with the motion of the Juan de Fuca Oceanic Plate to the northeast with respect to the North America Continental Plate at a rate of several cm per year.