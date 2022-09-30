There’s beer, gardening and pumpkins at this Fort Bend County beloved nursery; Here’s what you need to know to join in the fall fun

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – There is no place like fall in Fort Bend County.

Enjoy an evening of family fun, food, beer and pumpkins this Sunday at Enchanted Gardens as they debut their brand-new pumpkin house at their fall celebration.

Gardeners can get tips at the ticket-only event from horticulturist Felder Rushing at the celebration, and if you miss him over the weekend, you can have a chance to enjoy a hot breakfast with the garden expert on Monday, Oct. 3 where he will sign books and have an open discussion.

Tickets to the fall celebration can be purchased at Sunday Evening Fall Celebration with Felder Rushing! Tickets, Sun, Oct 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM | Eventbrite and tickets to have breakfast with Felder Rushing can be purchased at Breakfast in the Garden with Felder Rushing! Tickets, Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Celebrate fall all month long with Enchanted Gardens’ Virtual Scarecrow Contest. Although bragging rights are the biggest prize in this contest, two contestants will win prizes of $25 to $50 for the scariest, Texan, fairytale and original scarecrows.

Go here for full details and rules for the Enchanted Virtual Scarecrow Contest.