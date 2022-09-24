Sources: Texans work out three defensive linemen, including Tim Ward

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out three free agent defensive lineman Friday.

The Texans worked out defensive tackles Christopher Hinton (Michigan) and Justin Zimmer (Ferris State) and defensive end Tim Ward (Old Dominion), according to league sources. None were immediately signed to a contract.

Ward (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. He has 11 career tackles and one sack. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. He started against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 for the Chiefs and had five tackles and one sack. He was cut by the Jets in August.

Hinton is the son of former Indianapolis Colts seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Chris Hinton.

Hinton had 32 tackles and one sack in his final season for the Wolverines.

He signed with the New York Giants after undrafted.

Zimmer has played for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, and the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League. He has 34 career tackles and two sacks. He was placed on injured reserve last season for the Bills with a knee injury.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com