Media brand Cosmopolitan has launched CosmoTrips, a travel-booking service.

The site “delivers a unique opportunity for the brand’s Gen Z and millennial audience to ‘travel like an editor’ through instantly bookable, curated vacation experiences in top cities across the U.S.” promotional material reads.

Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the new site.

