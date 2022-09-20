Mainlanes reopen on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road after crash closes lanes, police say

HOUSTON – All northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road have reopened after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.
The crash was reported at 12:15 and involved a vehicle and a heavy truck, according to Houston Transtar. The lanes reopened after the scene was cleared at 2:25 p.m.
The cause on the crash is unknown. No injuries have been reported.
I-45 Gulf Freeway (northbound) @ Telephone Road, vehicle crash has all lanes currently blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022
