92º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Mainlanes reopen on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road after crash closes lanes, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: traffic
HPD POLICE LIGHTS, STOCK (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – All northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road have reopened after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 12:15 and involved a vehicle and a heavy truck, according to Houston Transtar. The lanes reopened after the scene was cleared at 2:25 p.m.

The cause on the crash is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email