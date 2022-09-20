1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD

The suspect, Daniel Medrano, 20, is charged with capital murder in the 182nd State District Court. A booking photo of Medrano is attached to this news release.

HOUSTON – One man has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Daniel Medrano, 20, has since been charged with capital murder.

On Sept. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6600 Maybank Drive around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jordan Capuchino shot inside of his car, which had crashed into a tree. Capuchino was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the incident started with an armed robbery at a nightclub located at 415 West Little York. Capuchino allegedly witnessed the robbery and followed the suspects, but was shot.

Investigators identified Medrano as one of the suspects and he was arrested on Sept. 17.

The remaining three suspects are described only as Hispanic men who are about 20 years of age.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the three other suspects wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).