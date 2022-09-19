Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection with deadly shooting in 2019

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a “person of interest” who is wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in December of 2019.
The person of interest is only described as a Black man, wearing a hoodie with the lettering “rebel” on the left arm, faded gray jeans and red tennis shoes.
On Dec. 29, 2019, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a house located at 5021 Longmeadow Street around 7:35 a.m.
The victim, 20-year-old Alec Marrow, had allegedly been dropped off at the residence when he was shot by an unknown person.
A neighbor told police they saw a dark gray or charcoal-colored Dodge Charger in the driveway of the home before hearing a loud noise.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.