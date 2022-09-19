Arcola’s new police chief is breaking barriers and making history

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The city of Arcola’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in Fort Bend County history.

Chief Arika Carr was sworn into office last week after serving as interim chief since Aug. 1.

“It’s been an enormous show of support. Never would I have imagined that I would make history, but it’s really, really exciting to be the first,” she told KPRC 2 News.

The Rosenberg native and B.F. Terry High School graduate said her chosen career was born out of childhood fear.

“Oddly enough, I was terrified of police as a child. I had some instances with officers that were not good. I just felt like I didn’t want anyone else to go through that... so I said, why not go to the academy (and) become a police officer where I can make a difference,” Chief Carr said.

She started out at the city of Meadows Place police department in 2010, then joined Arcola police in 2017. She had a goal of becoming a sergeant in five years, but she did it in one.

“I believe that she has the vision to advance that police department to where it needs to be,” said Mayor Fred Burton.

Sheriff Eric Fagan, who made history himself in 2020 by becoming only the second Black sheriff in Fort Bend County in 151 years, calls Chief Carr a trailblazer who will be an important role model.

“Seeing a person that looks like you in a position of authority, will help other young women to know that they can aspire to do the same thing,” Sheriff Fagan told KPRC 2 News.

“My goal is to have my officers out there where they’re engaged in the community, where they see more positive effects versus the negative effect of policing,” Chief Carr said.

She also has plans to expand the police department staff to keep up with the growing city of Arcola.