2 teens accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 25-year-old woman in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been arrested and charged after deputies said they kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a call for service at 9100 Loren Lane. When they arrived, they found a woman naked and hiding in the bushes.

The woman told deputies that she had been abducted by two men in the driveway of her residence. The woman said she was returning home after attending a concert with her friends when she pulled into her driveway and two men approached her on foot. The woman said the men then pulled out a gun and forced her into her car.

Investigators said the suspects drove to an undisclosed location where both of the men sexually assaulted the woman before forcing her out of her vehicle and fleeing the scene with her personal belongings and cell phone.

During the investigation, deputies said they were able to track the woman’s cell phone to a residence where the phone was being used off and on during periods.

Rodriguez was arrested at the residence in the 9300 block of Dogwood View Lane, and deputies were also able to recover the woman’s property and the gun used in the assault.

The 16-year-old was also arrested at his residence without incident. The name of the 16-year-old will not be released due to him being a juvenile.

Rodriguez is currently being held on a $300,000 bond and has a court date set for Sept.19, 2022.