Who killed Anthony Hipp? Family seeks help in identifying suspects tied to deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Katy area

HOUSTON, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed in the Katy area on Christmas Eve is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division.

On Dec. 24, 2021, Anthony Hipp was shot and killed in the 100 block of Westgreen Boulevard around 8:53 a.m., according to deputies. Hipp was shot multiple times.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.