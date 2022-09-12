Weathering the economic storm

Nicole Rodrigues, UCLA Anderson MBA and CEO and founder of an independent public relations firm, appeared on KPRC 2+ to share how businesses can better weather the economic storm by continuing to invest in promoting their brands.

Rodrigues discussed how companies can use marketing and advertising to their advantage ahead of a crisis, why marketing and advertising ahead of hard times and during will give customers and potential customers the confidence to stick with and choose your product or service ahead of competitors, and other topics related to creative marketing avenues to use in present economic conditions without breaking the bank.

For her insights, watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.