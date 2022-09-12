Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m.

According to police, witnesses told responding officers that a man was seen retrieving a gun from his vehicle and then shot the man outside of an apartment.

Officers found the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene in a black GMC pickup truck.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. The victim has not been identified as of Monday.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact HPD’s Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.