Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County.

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the 1100 block of Reedpoint Drive.

Officials say Harris County SWAT team is also on scene, attempting to get the suspect out of the house.

It is unclear why that person barricaded themselves in the house, or if anyone else is inside with them.

Constable deputies say there is a heavy police presence near the residence and are asking residents to avoid that area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

