HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 62-year-old woman last seen in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Deborah Lee was seen leaving a residence in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane on Monday.

Lee’s description of clothing is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.