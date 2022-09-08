Skin cancer around the eye; What you need to know about warning signs, treatment

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.

According to MD Anderson, about 20% of people in the U.S. will have skin cancer at least once by age 70.

In Texas, the rate of skin cancer is even higher.

Betsy Bremer spent a lot of time outdoors and was diagnosed with skin cancer on her eyelid.

“I’m a marine science instructor. So, using my marine biology degree, taking kids snorkeling and kayaking, and leading trips out in the wilderness,” Bremer explained.

Last year, she had one-third of her eyelid removed due to skin cancer. She got help with reconstruction around her eye from oculofacial surgeon Dr. Mirwat Sami.

The result is a smooth, flawless undereye, much different from what skin cancer reconstruction looked like decades ago.

“Some of the newer things we have are lasers to resurface the scar, make it less noticeable, it really depends on which part of the face or the eyelids that it scars in. But we have some great modalities to help resurface and allow people to resume their lives and not feel self-conscious about a big cancer reconstruction,” Dr. Sami said.

Sami said some people are more at risk of skin cancer around the eyes than others.

She warns these activities over time can increase your chance of skin cancer:

Winter sports with sun reflecting off snow

Pilots who fly near the sun

Fishermen, boaters and marine enthusiasts or scientists with sun and UV rays reflecting off water

Warning signs you may be developing cancer around the eye, according to Sami:

Recurrent stye

A nodule that keeps forming over and over

Repeated skin breakdown that scales off, but returns

Losing lashes in a specific spot

It doesn’t have to be painful

“Something on your eye, something on your face that needs to be reconstructed or removed will always, you’ll always have that worry about disfiguring scars, will it even function the same way?” Dr. Sami said, adding that function and cosmetics are key when reconstructing the face.

Sami said with lasers and new techniques, patients can worry less about disfigurement.

Bremer said she’s happy her cancer was treatable and now hardly even noticeable.

“For the most part you can’t even tell, it looks fantastic, she’s an artist and so I was really glad to be in such good hands,” Bremer said.

Insurance will cover plastic surgeons for medical, and non-cosmetic needs.