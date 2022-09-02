Hudson Hornet added to National Historic Vehicle Register

Since 2014, 30 vehicles have been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register, a program created in partnership with the U.S. Dept. of the Interior and Library of Congress.

The program catalogs the country’s most significant automobiles.

This year, the iconic 1952 Hudson Hornet was added to the register.

The National Historic Vehicle Register describes the vehicle this way:

“Hudsons began dominating the burgeoning stock-car racing circuit in 1951 upon the release of the Hornet model. Though Hudson didn’t originally intend for their sporty Hornet to go racing, thanks to a bulletproof, 145 hp, L-6 engine, class leading handling from the “step-down” unibody chassis, and the talent of top drivers, the “Fabulous Hudson Hornets” captured 81 NASCAR race wins and multiple championships from 1951-1955. This particular car, prepared by legendary race mechanic Smokey Yunick, was provided to NASCAR-champion Herb Thomas by Hudson halfway through the 1952 season. Thomas was the most prolific Hudson driver in NASCAR with 78 total podium finishes at the wheel of the Hornets and holds the record for highest win percentage in the sport. This is the only Hudson campaigned in NASCAR known to exist. Herb Thomas and the Fabulous Hudson Hornets were immortalized by Pixar’s Cars movie in 2006.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation Vice President Diane Parker and Executive Director Jonathan Klinger appeared on KPRC 2+ to share more information about the Hudson Hornet. For their insights, watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.