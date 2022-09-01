Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Aug. 12 in Spring area

Deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Aug. 12 in Spring.

Crystal Baughman was last seen in the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane after she went on a walk. Deputies said she had no phone or vehicle.

Baughman is described as a white woman with blue eyes, dark blonde hair, standing 5′7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The family said they are concerned for Baughman’s safety because she has medical issues.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 4 office at 281-376-3472.