Woman shoots, kills man accused of banging on her car window while at intersection in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said a woman shot and killed a man who started banging on her window while at an intersection in Pasadena Wednesday.

It happened near the 1400 block of S. Houston Road around 12:20 a.m.

According to officers with the Pasadena Police Department, a woman was driving when a man started banging on her window at an intersection. Investigators said the woman feared for her life and shot the man.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and was pronounced dead.

At this time, officers said the woman is cooperating with authorities. It is not known if the man and woman knew each other.

Investigators said the incident may go to a grand jury.