VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says

Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive.

Police said the carjacking victim told investigators that he drove a friend to the restaurant and waited for him while he went inside for a few minutes. The man said while he was waiting, the suspect reportedly rode up on his bicycle, got off the bike and began yelling something to him. The suspect then walked around to the driver’s side of the door and told the driver to get out of the vehicle while allegedly hitting the window with a hammer.

Police said the driver was able to crawl to the backseat and escape out of the vehicle and away from the suspect. Reportedly, the suspect then got into the driver’s seat and sped away. The driver could be seen trying to stop the suspect in the parking lot and was nearly struck by his vehicle by the suspect as he fled the scene.

Ad

The vehicle was later recovered the same day around 3 p.m. at a drugs store parking lot, located in the 7400 block of Park Place Boulevard, according to HPD.

Witnesses told police that they saw a Hispanic man get out the vehicle and walk westbound on Park Place Boulevard. They were able to take photos of the suspect prior to him leaving the scene, police said.

Police describe the suspect a Hispanic man, 35 to 45 years old, 5′9 to 5′10, 160 to 170 pounds, black hair, medium complexion, black shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Watch the carjacking incident below: