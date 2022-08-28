Suspect charged with capital murder in connection with 2 teens killed at pool party in north Harris County, documents say

Authorities say two teens were killed and another man was injured after a shooting that took place during what officials believe was a pool party at an apartment complex in north Harris County Friday night.

HARRIS COUNTY – A man is facing charges in connection with a pool party shooting that left two teens dead in north Harris County in July, according to court documents.

Jamil Early Syrie Jr., 18, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Dillon Denman and Cameron Allen, both 17 years old.

Syrie Jr. is expected in court on Monday, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s office.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Dillon and Cameron were attending what HCSO deputies believed was a pool party at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Airtex near Brundage at around 10:40 p.m. on July 2.

According to Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with HCSO Homicide, multiple people, including Syrie Jr., allegedly fired shots toward the complex. That was when deputies discovered the two teens, and a 20-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to area hospitals.

The two 17-year-olds later died at the hospital. The 20-year-old man, who Wolfford said was shot twice, is expected to survive.

Multiple people were detained for questioning as authorities work to figure out what happened.

“We do not know who was shooting first. We do have possible shooters detained,” Sgt. Wolfford said. “We are still working to figure out who exactly fired the shots. We will be interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video to determine how this went down.”