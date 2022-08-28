80º

Man shot, killed outside home in west Harris County, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed outside his home in west Harris County on Sunday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 19200 block of Golden Wave Drive near Greenhouse Road, near Katy.

Deputies said the man, possibly in his 20s, died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to learn what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

