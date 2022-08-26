Sergeant injured in crash now battling brain tumor

A Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver in May is now battling an aggressive brain tumor.

Sergeant John Hamm was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme while recovering from a Jeep weekend crash that left him with several broken bones and trauma to his left side.

“He had trauma to his head, that is where this tumor developed,” said his wife Jill.

Jill and John believe the tumor developed due to the crash but loved ones told KPRC his doctors dismiss that notion.

The tumor was successfully removed on July 18 but Jill said it’s taken quite the toll on her husband who has served multiple Houston area communities as a law enforcement officer.

“He’s only 56 years old [and] with the brain surgery, probably long-lasting effects,” Jill said.

Jill said she now worries about the future and possible expenses associated with her husband’s recovery.

“Maybe somebody might see this and help us whether it be medically, legally, or whatever just to Wade through this process,” said Jill.

The family and community have since organized a benefit to help John with medical and rehabilitation costs, as well as special equipment costs.

It’s set to take place on the Good Ole Days Ground in Hitchcock on Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.