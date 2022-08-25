17-year-old shot during robbery at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a teen was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday.

Officers received reports of a robbery and a shooting at an apartment complex located at 355 Benmar Dr. around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a male suspect robbed a man. After the first robbery, the suspect found another victim and attempted to rob him, police said. Investigators said the second victim, who was a 17-year-old boy, was shot in his knee during the incident. The suspect then fled the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery, officers said.