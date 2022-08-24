Man charged with capital murder after body found following house fire in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man after his body was found following a house fire in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Timothy W. Wallace, 53, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 63-year-old David Lind.

The discovery was made after the fire was extinguished at the home, located in the 4800 block of Kinglet Street, around 6 a.m. on March 1.

HPD patrol officers responded to help assist the Houston Fire Department emergency personnel at the home. Police said officers found Lind unresponsive inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Lind had been stabbed multiple times and Wallace was identified as the suspect in this case. He was arrested and charged for his role in Lind’s death on Aug 18.