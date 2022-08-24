How inflation impacted back to school shopping plans

On Wednesday, Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk about how consumers’ perspectives on inflation shaped their back to school shopping plans.

Each year, Cotton Incorporated’s surveys buyers on how they approach back-to school-shopping.

On Wednesday, Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk about how consumers’ perspectives on inflation shaped their back to school shopping plans. For her insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

Survey results:

70% of consumers are concerned about the economy, with 63% saying it will impact how they spend.

About 60% of shoppers plan to shop for clothing at physical stores while 38% plan to buy online.

Shoppers plan to spend more this year on clothes, up 41% from 2021.

Over 60% of people say they will be taking better advantage of sales, discounts, and promotions.

For more information, visit lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com and BlueJeansGoGreen.org.

