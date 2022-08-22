Pct. 4 constable deputies partner with Klein ISD Police Department for possible active shooter training

HOUSTON – Over the summer, Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies have teamed up with Klein Independent School District Police Department for a possible active shooter training, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The departments completed the active shooter training throughout June and July through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Program in preparation for the new school year.

The scenario-based training program prepares the agencies to respond to active shooter events in area schools, churches, shopping malls, and more.

Over the past several years, over 500 Precinct 4 deputies have been certified in the active shooter training, according to a release. Every year, several ISD, local, and state law enforcement agencies join Pct. 4 in this training. However this year, ISD school marshals were invited to attend and they also trained alongside law enforcement to prepare to respond to active shooter events.