Man dies after reportedly wrestling with girlfriend over gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say

Houston police are investigating after a man has died after reportedly wrestling with woman with a gun.

HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after Houston police say he and his girlfriend reportedly wrestled over a handgun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday.

It happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a couple, who appeared to be in their 20s were inside their bedroom where investigators said the couple wrestled over a gun.

At some point, the gun went off, hitting the boyfriend in the stomach. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital where investigators said he later died.

The girlfriend was taken into custody but was later treated by paramedics for a panic attack, Willkens said.

Investigators said it’s unclear if the couple were playing with the gun or if there was some sort of an argument that took place.