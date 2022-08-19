Did you see something? Say something! Who killed Chester Neal?

On May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr.

HOUSTON – Details are limited, but Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division want for anyone with knowledge about the death of Chester Neal to come forward.

According to HPD, on May 15, Neal’s body was discovered in the 300 block of S. Jensen Dr. Police said he was murdered and his family is requesting the community’s help with identifying the person responsible for it.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.