Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers to host mega pet adoption event on Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON – Petco Love, BOBS from Sketchers and several Houston-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event in September.

More than 1,000 pets are set to be featured at the event slated for September 3 and 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers’ national mega-adoption program returns to help shelters in Houston and beyond. Previous events in other cities and states like Dallas, New York City, Cincinnati, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Carolina, resulted in 38,000 plus adoptions. Petco Love strives to hit 40,000 adoptions by the close of this Houston event. With only 30% of pet homes acquiring their pets from shelters, these events are part of a larger mission: to encourage pet-friendly homes to consider pet adoption,” the news release read.

The organizers said a $35 adoption fee applies to all animals and includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, and age-appropriate pet vaccines. Adopters will need to bring a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), or a leash and collar for a dog (also available for purchase). To learn more, visit mega-houston.com .

“When you walk through the doors you feel the excitement and anticipation because, by the end of the day, the lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “There’s also the joy felt by the dedicated shelter workers who work tirelessly to save these pets – these events are really about filling the Houston community with love – unconditional pet love.”