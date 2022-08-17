Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?

On Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 8:26 p.m., David Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly.

Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20.

Houston police have not provided details surrounding Beverly’s murder, but are asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward. His family is also pleading that the community help bring justice for their loved one.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.