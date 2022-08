After a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic an annual musical performance starring a troupe of Houston attorneys has returned.

You can see Night Court’s play “Justice by the Dozen” at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

The show runs Wednesday, August 17 through Saturday, August 20.

Tickets start at $31.05 and are available online. Proceeds from the show benefit charitable organizations.

For more information, visit nightcourt.org.