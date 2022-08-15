Spencer Solves It: Huge team project as we build and deliver bikes to kids in need

HOUSTON – There’s a special edition of Spencer Solves It is in the works. A massive project where volunteers will help build and distribute bikes for a community in need.

Why are building bikes for kids from Afghanistan?

You may remember the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Thousands of people were desperately trying to get out of Afghanistan to safety. Some people did make it out airlifted to the United States. Many of them were brought to Houston.

“We started getting notifications that 1,000s of afghan refugees, will need to be evacuated from Afghanistan,” said Ali Al Sudani, Chief Programs Officer of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.

These are the bravest of people, Afghans who worked side-by-side with the United States military forces for years. Most had to leave everything they own behind. Interfaith Ministries provide housing and other basic necessities for these people.

The Spencer Solves It team works to build and distribute bikes to a community in need. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Bill Spencer met these families earlier this year, there was one thing missing, something all of the children were wishing for.

“They told him we need bikes,” said Ali Al Sudani. “People will respond to crisis and people are very generous.”

At the time, we did bring them a few bikes, but we needed a lot more.

So, that’s when we started hunting for a large retailer to help. In the end, the great people at Walmart stepped forward agreeing to provide whatever we needed.

“It’s gonna be about 80 to 100 bikes, we’re gonna have a lot of associates go and start building these bikes to be able to give back to the community,” said Ricky Munoz, Walmart, “We’re really excited to be able to partner with this organization to give these bikes away.”

Now Ricky Munoz and the Walmart team will help volunteers get the bikes road ready.

“We’re gonna show you guys how to build the bikes, not only we’re just gonna build them, but we’re going to show you how to secure them so nobody can get hurt. And we’re gonna be able to school you to step by step. So nobody makes any mistakes,” said Munoz.

Once built and tested our KPRC2 team work with Interfaith Ministries to distribute the brand new bikes to the children of these heroes.

“What makes America great, and what makes us great city and great people is that our compassion, and we care how, what other people are going through,” said Al Sudani.

“Being able to donate and give that smile to somebody who doesn’t have the opportunity like everybody else does,” said Munoz.

You can follow along during the build and giveaway starting Monday here on KPRC2. We will have live reports and stream the project on our website.