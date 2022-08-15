Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said.

It happened on Manor Street near Alderson Street around 9:10 p.m.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman inside of a pickup truck were sitting at a stop sign when a dark-colored SUV was traveling eastbound on Alderson Street and opened fire on the truck, hitting the male driver multiple times. The dark SUV then fled the scene, HCSO said.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger did not sustain any injuries, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies try to determine what led up to the shooting.