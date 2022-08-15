Hindus ask for Diwali holiday in all Fort Bend County school districts

HOUSTON – Hindus have asked that all six Fort Bend County school districts close to celebrate its most popular festival Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24 this year.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, released a statement in Nevada, saying it is not fair that Hindu pupils in the public schools of Fort Bend County had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.

Zed said that it is vital for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali Day together at home with their children and closing schools on Diwali would show how respectful and accommodating these schools were to their faith.

He said that Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness, lighting up lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Public school districts in Fort Bend County include Brazos, Fort Bend, Katy, Lamar, Needville, and Stafford.