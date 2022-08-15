Have you seen him? See the sketch released after sex assault in southwest Houston

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division-Adult Sex Crimes Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for sexual assault.

HOUSTON – Take a good look: Authorities said Monday that this sketch shows the man who sexually assaulted someone in March and that they’re continuing to look for him.

The sex assault happened on March 16 at 5 p.m. in the 12600 block of Dunlap Road.

During the attack the man forced the victim into the victim’s vehicle. The suspect drove the victim to a nearby location and sexually assaulted him or her. The victim’s gender has not been released by authorities. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Ad