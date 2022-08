HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.

Deputies said the injured man was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. It is unknown if any arrests were made at the scene.

This is a developing story.