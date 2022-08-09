1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.

Officers said they attempted to contact the man by using loudspeakers, but they received no response.

Officers said they then received information from the suspect’s family that there were firearms inside of the house, so the SWAT team was called.

The SWAT team established a perimeter around the house and continued to try and contact the suspect.

At some point, investigators said gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a Galveston police officer. No one was struck or injured.

The suspect eventually exited the residence and was arrested and transported to the Galveston County Jail.