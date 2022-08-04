‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished

HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far.

“Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said Lisa Walton, who lives on Allwood Street near Tidwell Road and the Eastex Freeway.

Email records show Walton first contacted the City of Houston about the house across the street from her in 2018.

The property located in the 8900 block is overgrown with brush. It also has substantial structural damage. Walton said rodents have proven a problem, as well.

“I keep getting the run around over and over and over and I’m tired. Every time I open my front door I got to look at this,” she said, adding the home’s owner passed away years ago.

A second property up the street from Walton has been abandoned, as well. Fire gutted the home on Allwood’s 9300 block, but its burned-out shell remains an eyesore with an owner nowhere in sight.

“This house caught fire about three to five years ago and it’s just been sitting here,” she said, adding she’s also contacted the city about its condition multiple times.

According to the City of Houston, both properties are on the radar, but resolving their problem with blight has proven a challenge of its own.

In a statement to KPRC2, a spokesperson for the City of Houston’s Department of Neighborhoods said the burned-out house on the 9300 block of Allwood “is being processed for a hearing,” wrote Evangelina Vigil, public information officer, department of neighborhoods.

Vigil said when a citation or violation notice is issued, the city notifies the owner on record by certified mail.

Vigil said the property on the 8900 block of Allwood “is under legal review,” and that “an abatement order has been issued to a city contractor.”

Walton said she and her neighbors understand things take time, but they feel as though their street has been forgotten and hope a resolution is reached soon.

“I’ve got rodents running everywhere. It’s a terrible eyesore. Enough is enough.”