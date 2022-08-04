89º

LIVE

Local News

After Alex Jones’ lawyers accidentally leak years of emails, Infowars financial documents are revealed in court

A lawyer for two parents suing Jones said the emails showed that Infowars at one point in 2018 was making over $800,000 per day.

Ben Collins, NBC NEWS

Tags: Alex Jones, Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre
Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his text messages asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was 100% real." (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool) (Briana Sanchez, ©GANNETT)

Lawyers for Alex Jones appeared to have accidentally sent over the entire contents of the Infowars founder’s phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs in his defamation trial, according to court proceedings Wednesday.

Mark Bankston, a lawyer for the parents of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and who are now suing Jones, said during the proceedings that “12 days ago, his [Jones’] attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text” and email from Jones’ phone.

After Bankston told Jones that the Sandy Hook parents’ legal team had access to years of his texts and emails, he asked Jones, “Do you know what perjury is?”

To continue reading this story, visit NBCNEWS.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.