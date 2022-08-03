Meet the TikTok famous chemistry teacher making STEM concepts fun

For one high school chemistry teacher, the power of an engaging demonstration has turned him into a social media star. Phil Cook, well known for his educational TikTok posts, is making STEM concepts fun and accessible for students of all ages.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education is an area of increasing importance for students. Competency in these areas is a strong indicator of future career success. STEM education encourages critical thinking skills, innovation and creative problem-solving.

On Wednesday, Cook appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss simple ways to bring STEM education to life for kids as they head back-to-school.

