Meet the TikTok famous chemistry teacher making STEM concepts fun

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education is an area of increasing importance for students. Competency in these areas is a strong indicator of future career success. STEM education encourages critical thinking skills, innovation and creative problem-solving.
For one high school chemistry teacher, the power of an engaging demonstration has turned him into a social media star. Phil Cook, well known for his educational TikTok posts, is making STEM concepts fun and accessible for students of all ages.
On Wednesday, Cook appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss simple ways to bring STEM education to life for kids as they head back-to-school.
