Investigators need help identifying man, woman who robbed Channelview smoke shop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Investigators need the public’s help identifying a man and woman wanted for the robbery of a smoke shop.

At around 6:45 a.m. Monday, the pair was seen entering Puff’s Smoke Shop, located in 15700 block of the East Freeway in Channelview. The man and woman looked at merchandise, then the male grabbed the clerk and held her in a chokehold while demanding she open the register, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The clerk complied, and the pair stole cash along with vapes cartridges, adult products and tattoo equipment.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, heavy set, between 35 to 40 years of age. The woman is 25 to 30 years-old, with tattoos on her left shoulder.

The pair fled in a newer model gray colored Ford F150.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.