Houston area Taiwanese Americans applaud House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Island

HOUSTON – The Taiwanese American community in Houston was all smiles when speaking about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Island.

Most people said it’s a symbol of persevering democracy, despite harsh words from China and false claims the two nations are one.

“There is no reason that she cannot visit... or anyone,” said Taiwanese Community Center Director Shirley Fang.

Fang is speaking about Nancy Pelosi’s current visit to Taiwan, a small country she says stands tall for peace and democracy.

“We never threatened anyone, we make progress in economy and the democracy and we like to make friends with all the world,” Fang said.

Amid an ongoing civil war where the communist party gained control of China’s mainland in 1949 and opposing forces retreated to what’s now known as Taiwan and continued governing the island, China claims Taiwan as part of its nation even though they’ve operated as two separate entities for more than 70 years.

“Everybody is moving forward, peacefully. Taiwanese people and the Taiwanese government has been a peacemaker,” Fang said.

Yet, China has threatened military action against the United States as a result of speaker Pelosi’s visit.

At the University of St Thomas, Political Science Professor Dr. Yao-Yuan Yeh said a war between the two nuclear powers is unlikely.

“If they want to escalate tensions into a war, they may encounter backfire from the United States. Often times we think we don’t want a war with China, but in reality, China doesn’t want a war with the United States.

Here in Houston, Taiwanese-Americans said they don’t want a war with anyone.

“We all believe that we can live in a peaceful world with one another,” said Elaine Tao, president of the Taiwanese Association of America.

Speaker Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan is expected to only last about a half day. It’s one of several stops on a tour of Asian countries that include South Korea and Japan.