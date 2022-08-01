WANTED: Suspect accused of fleeing the scene after shooting man during altercation in parking lot

WANTED: Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest during an altercation in a parking lot in late June.

Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Houston police, on June 26, Jacob Allen Ramirez was attempting to enter a small parking lot at 4 Rittenhouse Street about 2:20 a.m., just as Lopez was attempting to drive out of it.

Police said the two men got into a verbal altercation and Ramirez, 31, exited his vehicle and approached Lopez. At that time, Lopez allegedly pulled a gun and fired several shots at Ramirez, striking him once.

Lopez then fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics transported Ramirez to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Further investigation led to the identity of Lopez as the suspect and he was subsequently charged.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.