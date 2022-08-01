Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex

Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex.

Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29.

According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove Drive around 9:05 p.m. They arrived to find Bernard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway between two buildings. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators were told that Bernard got into an argument with an unidentified suspect that escalated into a physical fight. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Bernard, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Further investigation identified Page as the suspect. He was subsequently charged on July 22 and turned himself in last Thursday.