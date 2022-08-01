CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say

KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many businesses,” RC Gallegos said.

Business owners say the suspects went from one Kingwood business to the next in the dead of night.

RC’s Pizza is one of at least 19 businesses that was broken into on Saturday.

Security cameras captured a man breaking into the popular pizza shop just after 4 a.m.

“They didn’t get any cash from us,” owner RC Gallegos said. “We don’t keep cash in the drawers.”

RC says this is not the first time his business has been hit.

“So, we’ve been here at this location in Kingwood for 15 years, and honestly we’ve been broken into six different times,” he said.

Business owners believe the same burglar hit up several other mom-and-pop shops in the Kingwood area the same night.

Surveillance pictures from Christine’s Salon show a masked man breaking into the shop and leaving in an unmarked car. That salon is now boarded up.

“With the business being boarded up the way they are, it’s just now a really good look for our community,” Gallegos said.

Mr. Gatti’s pizza shop was also boarded up.

Down the street at Feathered Arrows Boutique, a man broke into the shop that opened three weeks ago. He stole close to $4,500 worth of merchandise and cash.

Our cameras also spotted boarded-up doors at Elite Treats, Nails+ and Hairy’s Body Shop.

Business owners also say Sanna, Master Taylor, Taco Nail, Crazy Ape, Warhammers, Cost Cutters, Baskin Robbins, Planet Beach, and Cell Phone Repair were broken into.

“We need to come together; we will come together. Kingwood is very united and has been for many years,” Gallegos added.

Business owners want more police presence in the area.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Houston Police or Crimestoppers.