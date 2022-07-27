80º

LIVE

Local News

1st monkeypox case confirmed in Brazos County, health officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Brazos County, monkeypox
Oakland County creates monkeypox task force as number of cases increase

BRYAN, Texas – Brazos County officials have confirmed the first reported monkeypox case in their area.

According to information provided by the Brazos County Health District, the person tested positive for the virus in recent days. It is believed that person was around the Bryan area when they were diagnosed.

Health officials say they will investigate exactly where this person has been and who they’ve been in contact with since contracting the virus.

The Brazos County Health District says monkeypox is spread in different ways including direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids; pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter