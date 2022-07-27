1st monkeypox case confirmed in Brazos County, health officials say

BRYAN, Texas – Brazos County officials have confirmed the first reported monkeypox case in their area.

According to information provided by the Brazos County Health District, the person tested positive for the virus in recent days. It is believed that person was around the Bryan area when they were diagnosed.

Health officials say they will investigate exactly where this person has been and who they’ve been in contact with since contracting the virus.

The Brazos County Health District says monkeypox is spread in different ways including direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids; pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.